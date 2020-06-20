Kwara records 3 fresh cases of COVID-19, discharges 20 patients

0
News
June 20, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

Kwara Government said on Friday that the state had recorded three  more COVID-19 cases, while 20 patients who tested negative twice, were discharged.

Kwara State Government (@kwaragovt) | Twitter

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Friday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said the new figure, brings to 180, the total number of confirmed cases, with 122 patients discharged and five deaths.

“As at 10:44p.m. on Friday, the number of active cases stood at 53; 122 patients so far discharged and five deaths recorded,”  Ajakaye said.(NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.