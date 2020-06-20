NPA expects 17 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

0
News
June 20, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 16 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods at the Lagos Port Complex from June 19 to July 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

Hadiza Bala Usman - Maritime Women 2019

According to the publication, the ships contain frozen fish, containers, general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar and base oil.

It said that 19 ships at the ports were waiting to berth with containers.

The organisation said that 21 other ships were discharging containers, petrol, MOP fertiliser, bulk wheat, general cargo, trucks, ethanol inballast and  butane gas.

Other items being discharged were automobile gasoline, dual purpose kerosene and frozen fish.(NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.