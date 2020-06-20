NPA expects 17 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 16 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods at the Lagos Port Complex from June 19 to July 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to the publication, the ships contain frozen fish, containers, general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar and base oil.

It said that 19 ships at the ports were waiting to berth with containers.

The organisation said that 21 other ships were discharging containers, petrol, MOP fertiliser, bulk wheat, general cargo, trucks, ethanol inballast and butane gas.

Other items being discharged were automobile gasoline, dual purpose kerosene and frozen fish.(NAN)