Tinubu lauds Justice Dongban-Mensem’s appointment as President Court of Appeal

The APC National Leader, Send. Bola Tinubu, says the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal, is well deserved, describing her as one of the nation’s foremost able jurists.

In a congratulatory message on Friday in Lagos, Tinubu said that Dongban-Mensem had always discharged her duties with excellence and impartiality.

Following the retirement of Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Justice Dongban-Mensem to act as the President of the Court of Appeal from March 6, for an initial period of three months.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday sworn in Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal.

The APC leader said: “l have always followed your excellent judicial career with admiration.

“Your appointment and inauguration as President of the Court of Appeal is a richly deserved appointment.

“You have distinguished yourself as one of the nation’s foremost able jurists,” he said.

Tinubu noted that Justice Dongban-Mensem’s appointment would serve to encourage more of young women to join the legal profession as she served as a role model.

“Your diligence, commitment to justice and the rule of law are exemplary and laudable.

“You administer cases brought before you and dispense justice without fear or favour.

“As Justice of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, you discharged your duties with excellence and impartiality,” he said

Tinubu congratulated the justice and wished her the best of success.

“Now you have risen to lead that court and I know you will do so with the same love of justice and dedication to the law that has always been your hallmark,” he said (NAN)