COVID-19: NGOs distribute food items, face masks to communities in Kogi

Dual Care and HIV Prevention Initiative (DCI), an NGO, in collaboration with the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF), have distributed food items and face masks to communities in three local government areas (LGAS) of Kogi State.

The Executive Director of DCI, Pastor Roseline Alabi, who spoke with journalists in Lokoja on Monday, said the gesture was part of the organisations’ humanitarian activities to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on vulnerable people in Kogi.

Alabi said the AHF supported DCI with funds to provide food items, face masks and washing hands equipment as palliatives against COVID-19, for Isanlu, Iyara and Kabba communities, in Yagba East, Ijumu and Kabba/Bunu LGAs respectively.

She added that the people were also sensitised on personal and environmental hygiene, in order to prevent outbreak of other infectious diseases and maintain healthy living.

‘“We also advised them to always observe social distancing, regular washing of hands and use of face masks.

“We distributed food items to the vulnerable people, such as rice, beans, semo-vita, gari, beverages and grand-nut oil, among others.

“We also met with relevant stakeholders such as religious and community leaders, market women and the youths,” she said.

Alabi commended the federal and state governments, as well as the private sector for the steps so far taken in addressing the pandemic.

She appreciated AHF for having the interest of Kogi people at heart by reaching out to the vulnerable, and prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless them.

Also speaking, the Project Coordinator of DCI, Mrs Gloria Adewole, said the people were so happy and greatly appreciated the kind gesture.

She called on other NGOs to emulate the CSOs by extending help to vulnerable and indigents persons, saying it would go a long way in alleviating their sufferings. (NAN)