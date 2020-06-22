Police in Yobe arrest suspect specialised in stealing cars

The Police Command in Yobe said it had arrested a suspected criminal, who specialised in stealing cars along the Kano-Maiduguri road of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

Abdulkarim said that the suspect was arrested on June 16.

He said that the detective unit of the command swung into action immediately after receiving information that a Toyota Corolla 2013 model was stolen from Maiduguri in Borno.

“We applied both technical and intelligence method on the road linking the two states. Fortunately the culprit was nabbed in Damaturu, along Maiduguri-Kano road.

“Investigation into the case has since commenced and effort is ongoing to fetch other syndicate members for interrogation and subsequent prosecution,” Abdulkarim added. (NAN)