Fire Service saves 5 lives, N184.4m property in Adamawa

The Adamawa Fire Service says it saved five lives and property worth N184.444 million in rescue operations during fire outbreaks in the state between January and June 2020.

Mr Abdullahi Adamu the state Chief Fire Officer said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola, on Tuesday.

Adamu said that property worth N93.976 million were also lost to fire disasters during the period adding, however, that no life was lost.

“We saved five lives, the people were trapped in a building and no way for them to escape, we went there quickly to save them.

“So, no life was lost as the result of fire during the period,” he said.

According to him, during the period under review the agency received 58 distress calls out of which four were discovered to be false alarm.

“Out of the fire outbreaks that occurred, twenty two were in residential areas, one in government office and one in government residential quarters.

“Two were in markets, three in fuel stations, five in shops and one in a mini factory,” he said.

He commended the Federal Fire Service and other sister agencies for complementing the efforts of the service in responding to fire outbreaks in the state.

Adamu said that the major challenge facing the service was lack of manpower, fire fighting equipment and a utility van.

He said that the service has only two functional fire trucks at the state capital, one located at the Government House and the other at its headquarters in Yola.

He appealed to the State Government to provide equipment, accessories and chemicals to the service to enable it operate effectively, especially during fire outbreaks in fuel stations.

He called on the general public to report outbreaks immediately to the service for prompt response.(NAN)