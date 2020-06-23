International Widows Day: Women lawyers felicitate with widows

The African Women Lawyers Association of Nigeria (AWLA) felicitates with Nigerian widows as they commemorate the International Widows Day celebration.

The AWLA Coordinator, Mrs Cordelia Eke, in a statement to newsmen in Lagos, on Tuesday, eulogised the widows for being steadfast in playing double roles as both fathers and mothers to their children.

“AWLA felicitates with the special category of women known as widows.

“Today we salute your courage, strength and resilience in the face of the challenges faced on the demise of your beloved spouses.

“We salute you for being a father and mother and provider to your children.

“We keep you in mind today and stand with you as you triumph over all difficulties and we believe that God will grant you victory and cause you to triumph over all odds.

“We believe that women should continue to support one another in all circumstances, as death knocks on all doors and no one knows who is next,’’ the statement read in part.

According to the association, if widows stand together and help one another, they will triumph over the challenges posed by our African customs and traditions.

“God bless you dear sisters and I wish you all a Happy International Widows Day 2020.’’ (NAN)