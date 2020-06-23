Polio-free status: ENSG reinstates commitment to eradicating vaccine-preventable diseases

The Enugu State Government says it is fully committed to eradicating all vaccine-preventable diseases in the state.

Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ugwu spoke on the sidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaration of Nigeria free of wild polio.

NAN recalled that WHO gave the declaration on June 18, following Nigeria’s complete documentation for wild polio virus-free status accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication (ARCC).

The executive secretary said that the declaration of Nigeria free of wild polio was historic for health workers and staff in the immunisation circle.

He noted that it was a `big motivation’ to all levels of government, health workers, health agencies, health partners and philanthropists that had made an unquantifiable contribution of time, efforts, resources and finance for decades.

According to Ugwu, the development shows we are making a positive and measurable impact.

“We are grateful to everybody that has contributed to this historic success, especially workers in the immunisation circle and the entire national health system.

“I commend Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who had put his personal passion and push to see that immunisation was given pride of place in our healthcare system and the citizens taking advantage of its huge benefits.

“On many occasions, the governor gives his unshaken resolve to always use state-wide immunisation in eradicating all vaccine-preventable diseases in the state,’’ he said.

Ugwu expressed happiness that the governor always gives support for the agency to play a leading role in eradicating wild polio and other infant/child killer diseases.

The executive secretary also thanked traditional, religious and community leaders that had joined in the crusade of vaccinating all children, especially those under five.

“I must not fail to thank our international partners and donors, especially the WHO, UNICEF and NGOs among others for standing by us all these years.

“However, we will not rest on our achievements as we shall be on our guard to sustain the record and surpass it.’’ (NAN)