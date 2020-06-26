Man jailed 6 months for misappropriating N1.6m

A Kaduna High Court on Friday sentenced a businessman, Mr Isah Adamu, to six months imprisonment for criminal misappropriation of N1.6 million.

The court, however, gave the convict N200,000 option of fine.

Adamu who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge brought against him.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Mr S.H. Sa’ad, Adamu collected a Suzuki Vectra SUV, valued at N1.6million from a client, Mr Yunus Sani with the intention of selling it and bringing the proceeds.

Sa’ad said that Adamu used the money realised from the sales to acquire a shop at Mando Garage instead of bringing it to Sani.

He said that all efforts to recover the money from Adamu proved abortive, saying, “ he could not even give account of the money”

In his judgment, Justice Dairus Khobo ordered Adamu to pay N1.3 million to Sani as compensation, and another N100,000 as cost of investigation.

Khobo stated that Adamu would spend an additional one year in prison if he fails to pay the cost of investigation.(NAN)