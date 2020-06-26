NDLEA arrests 109 suspects, seizes about 1,400 Kgs of illicit drugs in Ekiti

The National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Ekiti Command, says it arrested 109 suspected dealers on illicit drugs in the last 11 months in the state.

Mr Gaura Shadow, State Commander of NDLEA made the disclosure at a press briefing on Friday in Ado-Ekiti to mark the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The annual event, which is usually celebrated on June 26 was instituted by the United Nation General Assembly.

Shadow also said that about 1,399.7 Kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized by the command during the period under review.

He added that the suspects arrested included 89 males and 20 females.

According him, the 2020 commemoration with the theme: “Better Knowledge for Better Care,” and Hashtag: “#Facts for Solidarity,” was meant to address misinformation plaguing the fight against drug.

“May I use this opportunity to give you annual report of the command’s activities from July 2019 to June 2020.

“The Command within the period under review, was involved in series of operational activities, raid and dislodging of drug black spots.

“The Command destroyed about 10 Cannabis Sativa plantations within the state, measuring about 59.5 hectares of farmland with fresh Carnabis Sativa weighing about 81.04 kg, excluding the 59 nursery beds.

“Area of destruction were Aba Igbira Forest in Iworoko-Ekiti, Ijesha Isu-Ikole-Ekiti, Ara-Ekiti, Otunja-Ekiti and Odo-Oro-Ikole-Ekiti,” Shedow said.

He said, ” the command arrested a total of 109 suspects comprising 89 males and 20 females with recovery of 1,399.655 Kg of illicit substances.

“Carnabis Sativa 1,398.649 kg, Psychotropic substances 703.162 grammes, Cocaine/Heroine four grammes.

“We secured a total of 12 conviction at the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, (10 males and 2 females).

He said the command also counselled 106 clients and carried out 46 public enlightenment campaigns to schools, markets communities and places of worship as part of their drug reduction activities.

He urged the people of Ekiti to shun abuse of illicit substances, saying drug dependent persons are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus COVID-19 disease.

He, however, thanked the Chairman of NDLEA, Col., Muhammad Abdullah (Rtd), Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and other stakeholders for their support in the fight against illicit drugs in Nigeria and Ekiti State. (NAN)