Hama Bachama in Adamawa, Honest Irmiya, Dies at 66

Mr Timawus Mathias, the Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and Spokesman of Bachama Kingdom, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Numan.

Mathias said that the deceased died in the early hours of June 28, 2020, at his palace in Numan, Adamawa.

“He died following a brief illness. Already the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters

“Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen is 66 years old,” Mathias said.

He noted that late Honest received his staff of office on Dec. 15, 2013, from former governor Murtala Nyako.