Gombe Gov, Yahaya greets Speaker Gbajabiamila at 58

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has felicitated with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as he clocks 58 years today.

In a congratulatory message, issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba-Misilli in Gombe on Thursday, the governor said Gbajabiamila has shown great leadership skills in the service to his fatherland.

According to Yahaya, Gbajabiamila’s indefatigable disposition, legislative prowess and managerial skills have created a harmonious atmosphere in the House of Representatives for effective legislative engagements and quality leadership in the lower house.

He described the Speaker as “a truly progressive and democrat who has brought to bear his academic, political and legal acumen in deepening democracy to the admiration of all well-meaning Nigerians’’.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I wish to join the National Assembly, family and friends of Femi Gbajabiamila as he turns 58 years today.

“We pray Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect and bless the Speaker with more wisdom and good health as he continues to preside over the green chamber.’’(NAN)