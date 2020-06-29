Lagos Govt. presents N5m cheque to family of slain KAI official

The Lagos State Government has presented a cheque of N5 million to the family of late Moshood Ayeni, who was a Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) official.

Ayeni died in active service on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, after an unfortunate attack by illegal and defiant hawkers in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr Olawale Musa, said at at the Command Centre, Bolade, Oshodi, that the presentation was in line with the philosophy of the present administration.

He said that the administration believed in supporting staff of the agencies that fell victim of injustice while in active service.

Musa, who was represented by Mr Akinrinmade Morakinyo, the Director, Special Service, in the Office, said that the state government was committed to the provision of adequate welfare packages for its workforce.

He said that the care for the family of any worker of the state who died in active service was of utmost importance to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

According to him, it is sad that Ayeni lost his life in active service to the state.

”The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will continue to show his support for the family left behind by officers who lose their lives while on duty.

”Lagos State is charging all the law enforcement officers in all the state-owned agencies not to feel deterred by what has happened but be resolute in doing their best to the service of the state,” he said.

Musa urged the beneficiaries to effectively and judiciously utilise the money in a way that would gladden the heart of the late Ayeni, by catering for the family he left behind.

In her remarks, the KAI Marshal, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (rtd), expressed gratitude to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for consistently compensating beneficiaries (Next of Kin) of civil servants that passed away in active service in the state.

Akinpelu said that the incident that led to the death of Ayeni and the supportive gesture of the state government had further encouraged other officers of the agency to do their work.

She said that the gesture had encouraged them to rid the state of hawkers, street trading and other environmental nuisance, which had constituted a menace to the security and well-being of motorists and road users in Lagos.

The KAI Marshal said that violent individuals would not be spared, but brought to book, as the agency exercises her mandate to rid the state of street trading.

”This kind gesture is a morale booster from the Governor and it will go a long way to alleviate the suffering, as well as support the deceased’s family,” she said. (NAN)

