President Buhari Virtually Flagged-off Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project

TanimuJune 30, 2020 6:24 pm 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has virtually flagged-off the construction of 614km long Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, earlier today in Ajaokuta, Kogi State and Rigachikun, Kaduna State

In Ajaokuta, On behalf of the President, Governor Yahya Bello of Kogi State joined by GMD of the NNPC, Mallam Mele K. Kyari officially flagged-off the construction.

In Rigachikun, Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai alongside, Minister (State) of Petroleum Resources, performed the flag-off on the President’s behalf.

President Buhari this project is dear to the people of Nigeria and it must succeed.

