Sani Bello joins President Buhari virtually to commission construction of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has joined President Muhammadu Buhari in a virtual flag off, of the Construction phase of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project.

The event which took place through video conferencing was coordinated at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja and the Governors of Kogi, Kaduna and kano also participated simultaneously.

The pipeline, which is expected to be completed within 24 months, is a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) with the capacity to transport 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The pipeline will start from Ajaokuta, in Kogi state and traverse through Abuja (FCT), Niger, Kaduna and terminates in Kano State.

Governor Sani Bello commended the president for awarding the project noting that the project will be of immense benefit to the people of the state in particular as regards to power supply considering that the project when completed will unlock 2.2billion cubic feet of gas to the domestic market, support the addition of 3,600 megawatts of power to the national grid

The pipeline is also said to have the potential of generating employment as it would support the development of petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas-based industries.

It is also expected that the project when completed will boost domestic utilization of natural gas thereby bringing about social-economic development.

The textile industries will also be revitalized to creat job opportunities in the country.

The project which was approved by the Federal Executive COUNCIL (FEC)in 2008 got awarded for engineering, procurement and construction in 2017 by the present administration.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger state.