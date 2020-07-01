Don’t tarnish our image — FRSC Commander tells officers

July 1, 2020 (NAN) The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ogun has advised its staff members to desist from any act or behaviour that could tarnish the image of the organisation.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the New Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice on Wednesday during a familiarisation visit to Ota Unit Command in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new Ogun Sector Commander assumed duty on June 11.

The sector Commander charged them to shun bribery, corruption and extortion that could destroy or tarnish the image of the corps.

He said that the fact that others were doing or embarking on such acts did not mean that the FRSC officers should do the same.

“The FRSC management cannot afford any act that will tarnish the integrity of the corps.

“We are making emphatic efforts to check the problem of corruption because the corps has a reputation to protect,” he said.

Umar commended the staff members for their efforts in ensuring safety and compliance with traffic rules and regulations on the roads.

The FRSC Commander also implored them to conform to the ethics of the profession so that the agency could achieve its mission of reducing road traffic crashes to the barest minimum.

He urged them to sustain the tempo of work and improve on the level of their performance.

The FRSC boss enjoined staff members with any problem to report to the appropriate channel, saying that it was the reason they had Unit Commander.

In his remarks, Mr Ganiyu Akeem, the unit Commander, welcomed the new sector Commander to Ogun State and assured him of his utmost support.

Akeem also promised the sector Commander that the unit would cooperate with him so as to take the Ogun FRSC to the next level.

He, however, appealed to the new sector Commander to expedite action on some of the challenges confronting the Unit Command.(NAN)