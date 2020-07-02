Gov. Sule appoints new Press Secretary

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Addra, the State House Correspondent of Channels Television, as his Press Secretary.

This was contained in a statement signed by Muhammed Ubandoma-Aliyu, Secretary to the State Government, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

It said that the appointment of Addra was in furtherance of the administration’s commitment to strengthen the public service, for improved service delivery.

The statement added that the appointment was with immediate effect.

Addra had worked with the Nigerian Television Authority before moving to Channels Television, and was Chief Press Secretary to late Gov. Aliyu Akwe-Doma between 2007 and 2011. (NAN)