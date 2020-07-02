Notification of Physical Verification of Credentials and Travel Documents of Foreign Trained Graduates of the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Service Year

This is to inform all foreign-trained graduates who registered online for the 2020 Batch ‘A’ service year, whose credentials and travel documents are yet to be physically verified that the verification exercise has been scheduled to hold from Monday 6th to Friday 17th of July, 2020.

While the dates for the centers will be communicated to individual prospective Corps Member on their dashboard, the exercise for those who chose the FCT as their center will commence from Monday 6th to Thursday 9th July, 2020.

Centers and locations for the exercise are listed below:

ENUGU

NYSC Secretariat, No. 2 Abakaliki Road, G.R.A., Enugu state

BAUCHI

Shadawanka Barracks, Nigerian Army, Bauchi

EDO

No. 2 Red cross Road, Off Ikpokpan G.R.A., Benin city, Edo state

FCT(ABUJA)

NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja

KANO

Children’s park, Bakavu Barracks, Nigeiran Army, Airport Road, Fagge, kano

LAGOS

NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state

OSUN

NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun state

RIVERS

NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwere Road, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state

SOKOTO

Eagle officers Mess, 8 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Ginginya Barracks, Gusau Road, Sokoto

NOTE:

You will receive SMS or check your dashboard for the date and time assigned to you.

As part of measures to ensure social distancing and smooth conduct of the exercise, you are expected to strictly report on the date and time specified for you at the venue you indicated when you registered online.

You are to present all original credentials and travel documents as uploaded online during registration.

Furthermore, you are to adhere strictly to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 safety protocols of hand washing, as well as carry along hand sanitizers and face masks and maintain personal hygiene.

You are also to note that only persons whose credentials are duly physically verified and cleared will be deployed, exempted or excluded from National Service.

Thank you.

Management