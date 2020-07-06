Ministry of Hajj and Umrah: Selection of Hajj 2020 pilgrims to follow rigorous health standards

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has indicated that health standards are the primary selection criteria for Hajj 2020 pilgrims.

As per the Saudi government’s decision, this year’s pilgrim ratio will comprise 70% non-Saudi residents, with Saudis making up the remaining 30%.

Saudi pilgrims will be strictly chosen among Saudi healthcare workers and security personnel who had fully recovered from COVID-19.

These Pilgrims will be selected from the COVID-19 recovery database, insomuch as they meet established health criteria .

This is a token of appreciation for their role in providing care for our society as it fought the pandemic.

The Ministry indicated it will prioritize medically-fit non-Saudi residents who have undergone a negative PCR test ; are first-time pilgrims; and are 20 to 50 years old. Those are selected will be asked to abide by a quarantine period decided by the Ministry of Health before and after performing Hajj.

The Ministry added that eligible non-Saudi residents can register through the Ministry’s website via the following link: localhaj.haj.gov.sa

The website will be online for a period of 5 days, from Monday, July 6, 2020, to Friday, July, 10 2020. Those eligible will be able to register during these five days.

The Ministry also explained that the selection of non-Saudi pilgrims would be carried out electronically and would cover medically-fit registrants. Those selected will be required to submit all necessary documents within a predetermined period.

The Ministry reaffirmed the Saudi government’s eagerness for a successful organization of Hajj while upholding the best health standards and due precautions, as to ensure the pilgrims’ safety. The Ministry added that special organization plans have been made for Hajj 2020, including top healthcare services, as well as appropriate segmentation plans which apply all the requirements set by the Ministry of Health. These plans will be implemented thoroughly and rigorously to ensure the safety of all pilgrims.