FRSC Tasks Personnel To Obey Rules

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has directed its officers and men to show more dedication and discipline in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the new Sector Commander of the corps in Ogun, gave the directive during his familiarisation visit to Idioroko FRSC Unit Command on Tuesday.

Umar said the directive was to further deliver improved services to the motoring public.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the new Ogun sector commander resumes duty on June 11 and took over from Mr Clement Oladele.

Umar conveyed the regards of the Corps Marshal with prayers that God would continually uphold members of the Corps in achieving the mandates to continually deliver efficient services to the motoring public and other Nigerians.

The new sector commander, however, noted that within three weeks of his assumption of duties, he had observed the optimum performance of Idiroko Unit and had called the Unit Commander to commend the good works.

He further said that the FRSC appreciated the unrelenting support of members of the Special Marshals in the unit.

“I want to advise the officers and men of the unit and Special Marshals to sustain the good works, maintain focus and shun bribery and corruption capable of tarnishing the reputation of the agency,” he said.

Umar reiterated the Corps’ commitment to continued collaboration with other sister agencies to deliver better services to Nigerians.

In his remark, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, promised to give his utmost support to take the FRSC to the next level.

Olaluwoye also appealed to the new sector commander to urgently address some of the challenges facing the command.

NAN reports that Umar also visited the Idiroko Unit Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), where he met other sister security agencies to appreciate and sustain the cordial working relations existing between them.

NAN