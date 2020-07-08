Gov. Sule promises to prioritise youth development

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has promised to prioritise youth development in order to reduce restiveness and insecurity in the state.

The governor made the pledge during an interactive session with various youth groups in the state on Tuesday in Lafia.

Sule said that his administration has so far, carried out various youth empowerment and skills acquisition programmes to equip the youths to be self reliant.

He also noted that the composition of his appointments so far are mostly youths.

Sule maintained that one of the cardinal objective of his administration is to invest and develop the youths to become economically viable.

He promised that his government would develop the potentials of the teeming youths in the state so as to make them global players.

On education, Governor Sule said that his administration upon assumption of office, took inventory of facilities and structures in public schools and discovered that over 1,200 of them were dilapdated and required renovation, in spite of the laudable efforts by his predecessor to revamp the sector.

He said that the renovation of most of the schools, especially those in the rural areas have begun.

He added that his government was making effort to improve the welfare and working condition of teachers in order to motivate them towards giving their best in the training of the youths.

On his part, Mr Kwanta Yakubu, Special Adviser to the governor on Youth and Sport Development, said the government would initiate more programmes that would better the lives of the youths.

Earlier, Akolo Alaku, who spoke on behalf of the Youth Council of Nigeria (YCN) in the state, commended the governor for considering the youth in some key appointments and appealed for more.

Also, Daniel Anyuabuga, the National President of Eggon Youth Movement (EYM), commended the governor for his achievements so far.

Anyuabuga, however, appealed to the governor to ensure equity in appointments and siting of projects in the state.

The youth groups in attendance at the interactive session include YCN, EYM, Youth-Wing of Mada Development Association, Youth Assembly and the Nigeria Youth Congress. (NAN).