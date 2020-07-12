Cash transfer: FG disburses N349.5m to beneficiaries in Kaduna

The Federal Government has concluded the disbursement of N349.5 million to 34,946 poor and vulnerable households in Kaduna State.

The Head of Cash Transfer Unit in the State, Hajiya Hauwa Abdulrazaq, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Abdulrazaq explained that the disbursement was under the federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer, a Households Uplifting Programme targeting poorest of the poor households in the country.

She said that the beneficiaries, drawn from nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state received N10,000 each, being payment for the months of May and June at N5,000 per month.

She identified the benefitting LGAs as Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Kauru, Lere, Sanga, Kachia, Kubau, Ikara and Chikun.

She said that 4,470 poor and vulnerable households benefited in Kajuru; 8,032 in Birnin Gwari; 1,963 in Kauru; 1,406 in Sanga, while 4,380 benefited in Lere.

She added that a total of 2,021 poor and vulnerable households benefited in Kachia; 5,478 in Ikara; 2,784 in Chikun, and 4,412 in Kubau.

“We began the disbursement on July 1 and ended the exercise on July 10.

“The households uplifting programme is one of the national social investment programmes which implementation began in September 2016,” she said.

NAN recalls that the programme began in 2017 in Kaduna state with about 10,000 beneficiaries, but expanded to 22,380 in April 2020.

A total of 12,566 new beneficiaries were added in May, which amounted to the current 34,956 beneficiaries in the state.

The state government had also commenced the process of capturing poor and vulnerable households into the social register in the remaining 14 LGAs, from which beneficiaries of the cash transfer would be extracted. (NAN)