President Buhari Mourns the Death of Mallam Isma’il Isa

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the death of Malam Isma’ila Isa, a life patron of the International Press Institute and the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

The President, who was informed of the news of Malam Isma’ila sudden death this evening expressed the sadness of his family and that of the nation on the demise of the publisher and businessman who was “greatly respected and admired”.

President Buhari prayed to Allah for the repose of his soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family of the deceased to bear the loss.

In his years of politics, Malam Isma’ila had associated very closely with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Garba Shehu