200 women get funds to boost businesses in Kano

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Tuesday, empowered 200 women in Wudil and Garko Local Government Areas of Kano State.

The programme, facilitated by member, House of Representatives, representing Wudil/Garko Constituency, Mohammad Ali, saw the beneficiaries getting N10,000 each to establish or improve their businesses.

Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, the NDE Coordinator in Kano, said during the programme that 100 women were selected from each of the local governments.

According to him, the empowerment programme in the area was to ensure that they became self-reliant and also assist others.

Ahmed said that the empowerment, under the Federal Government’s Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme, was aimed at reducing unemployment among women and youths in the country.

“The empowerment is one of the numerous programmes initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“We provide people with small businesses with the fund to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each of the beneficiaries received N10, 000 under the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme”, he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the lawmaker, the Chairman, Wudil Local Government Area, Alhaji Saleh Kausani commended the NDE for considering the areas for empowerment.

According to him, it will go a long way in touching the lives of the people in the areas, especially at this hard time.

He called on the beneficiaries to make proper use of the fund, so that others could rely on them.

In an interview with newsmen, one of the beneficiaries, Malama Hafsatu, assured the NDE and the lawmaker that she was going to use the fund to boost her business. (NAN)