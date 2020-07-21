Search
Presidency’s Position on Resolution by Senate on Service Chiefs

Presidency’s Position on Resolution by Senate on Service Chiefs

July 21, 2020

The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

Femi Adesina

