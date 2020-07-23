NGO, NHRC partner on cultural, religious tolerance in Plateau

An NGO, Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria (CCFN) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday, called for cultural and religious tolerance in Plateau communities.

Speaking at the end of a three-day training in Jos, Mr Cletus Aloke, Project Coordinator for CCFN’s “Zaman Tare” project, said the training was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and unity in the communities.

He explained that the training also aimed at sensitising critical stakeholders toward addressing the victimisation of some members of the communties due to their cultural and religious beliefs.

“Over the years, we have come to know that some of the problems that our communities are faced with revolves around intolerance.

“So, as part of our Zaman Tare project, we have decided to collaborate with NHRC to see how to raise the consciousness of the rural dwellers on how to use their fundamental human rights to promote harmonious coexistence in the communties.

“We believe that nobody should be victimised or be considered an alien because of their religious or cultural practices.

“So, we brought together these key stakeholders to enable them learn and draw a road map for a peaceful society.

“The challenge we faced in communities is that people failed to understand the need to live together, hence the training aimed at promoting unity in diversity,” he said.

The project coordinator called on the participants to “step-down” the knowledge gained from the training to other members of their communties to enable the project achieve its aims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training had communty and religious leaders, government and security agencies, and the media as partcipants.

NAN also reports that the “Zaman Tare” project is implemented in collaboration with the Dialogue, Reconciliation and Peace Centre (DREP) and the Catholic Agnecy for Overseas Development (CAFOD)

The Project is being funded by the European Union. (NAN)