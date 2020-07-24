Gov. Lalong Congratulates Sir Joseph Ari, DG ITF Over His Reappointment

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF Mr. Joseph Ntung Ari on his reappointment for another term of four years.



Governor Lalong in a congratulatory message described the development as another good omen for the agency and Plateau State giving the track record of achievements of Mr. Ari in the last four years.

He said “I am not surprised by the reappointment of Mr. Joseph Ari by Mr. President for another term because in the last four years, he has rebranded and refocused the organisation by making it a frontline skill development and job creation machinery that has empowered millions of Nigerians. This has given hope to many youths and reduced the fruitless hunt for non-existing white collar jobs, thereby reducing crime in the society”.

The Governor while wishing Mr. Ari a fruitful tenure, assures him that Plateau State Government will continue to partner with the ITF in empowering its citizens through skill development and entrepreneurial development.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for considering more sons and daughters of Plateau State for appointment into Federal Government Agencies, assuring him that they will continue to give their best at all times.

Dr. Makut Simon Macham, ANIPR

Director of Press & Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State.