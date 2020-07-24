Kebbi state govt. cautions volunteer groups against illegal operations

The Kebbi State Government has cautioned volunteer groups locally known as “Yan Sa Kai’’ to desist from illegal operations not to jeopardise efforts to fight against terrorism in Zuru Emirate and the state.

The government made the call through the retired Dep. Gov. Col. Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, during a joint security meeting at Rumu in Dabai Chiefdom of Zuru Emirate on Friday.

Yombe-Dabai advised the volunteer groups to collaborate with security operatives in their efforts to complement government’s hard work.

He reiterated the readiness of the state government toward checking illegal operations by volunteer groups.

“On no account should the volunteer groups engage in any security activity without the consent and approval of concerned authorities.

“The state government will not relent in its continued stride in providing the necessary support needed for the security as well as the group to succeed,’’ he said.

While identifying and commending the roles of the volunteer groups in fighting crimes, Yombe-Dabai, however, warned that government would not condone mobbing by anyone.

He observed that the action would instead of producing positive results might create unnecessary unrest and breach the existing peace amongst the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor addressed the gathering in three different languages of English, Hausa and C’lela (Dakarci).

The Chief of Dabai Chiefdom, Alhaji Sulaiman Sami appreciated the state government for its rapid response to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the chiefdom.

He called on the volunteer groups to remain focus in doing the right thing at the right time for overall peaceful coexistence of the area.

The Special Assistant to the Kebbi State Governor on Security Matters, retired Maj. Garba Rabi’u-Kamba, expressed satisfaction over what he described as uniform movement in the fight against terrorism.

He explained that the state government was ever ready to address issues affecting public peace and harmony, assuring that it would not accept dual authority.

According to him, this has been the cause of taking the law in the hands of the volunteer groups.

Representatives of security operatives after series of meetings between both parties, traditional and religious leaders, agreed to work together with the volunteer groups.

They said the volunteer groups equally accepted the terms and conditions on which they would continue to operate for the betterment of the entire emirate and state.

Responding, the leader of volunteer groups, Pastor John Giwa-Rumu said the meeting would in no small measure enhance their activities.

He noted that every member remained committed to the development of peace in his community, stressing the need for collective approach to maintaining peace in Zuru land.

Giwa-Rumu called on his followers to respect the standing rules and support the security operatives to carry out their duties effectively.

Clerics at the meeting intimated the gathering on the stance of Yan Sa Kai and the need for them to obey higher authorities in discharging their duties for efficiency in accordance with Holy books.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by local government council chairmen of Zuru, Danko-Wasagu, Sakaba and Fakai.

Others are the Special Assistant to the State Governor, Ibrahim Attahiru Tadurga, district heads of Dabai, Ushe and Rikoto, members of volunteer groups among others.(NAN)