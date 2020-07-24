Search
Minister of Power Meets Contractors of 3 Substation Projects in South East

July 24, 2020

Executing President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all ongoing projects in the Power sector be completed, today I met with the Contractors of 3 substation Projects in Mbalano, Okigwe and Ohafia that are over 19 years old and located in the South East.

I was joined by the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the Director of Transmission at the Ministry and my Technical Aides to map out plans for the completion and commissioning of these projects before the middle of 2021.

The Ministry’s strategic coordination with relevant Agencies shall continue to ensure the completion of all projects in the Power sector regardless of when they were initiated to make sure all Nigerians benefit.

