Senate commendation excites Ministry of Power – Official

The Ministry of Power has expressed joy at the commendation given by Senate over its efforts to sanitise and expose the power sector for best performance.

Mr Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, expressed delight in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commendation was given by the Chairman Senate Committee on Power, Sen. Gabriel Suswan, during a Public hearing on the ‘Power Sector Plan and the Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic’.

Suswan noted that the Minister, Mr Sale Mamman’s untiring efforts to realign the activities of the ministry with the National Assembly would bring good returns for the sector.

Artimas quoted Suswan as saying that the report presented at the hearing was not only the best, but that it has also presented a clear vision on how to ameliorate myriad of problems in the power sector.

The minister’s aide said that Suswan and several other contributors at the hearing expressed their support for the Siemens deal, saying that it would positively impact the sector.

“Especially, the expansion of the transmission and distribution network,’’ he added.

In his presentation, the minister explained that the Siemens project would help to dramatically solve the problem of aligning the generation of power with transmission and distribution.

“The minister disclosed that one of the major problems of the ministry was proper coordination of the various agencies to achieve a common goal.’’ (NAN)