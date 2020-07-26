Niger State Government Mourns Victims Of Boat Mishap In Shiroro And Flood Disaster In Suleja, Regrets Incidents Despite Early Warning Signals.

The Niger State Government has commiserated with the people of Suleja and Gurumana, in Shiroro local government area of the State, over flood disaster and boat mishap that claimed about 10 lives.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel Berje expressed the Government’s sadness, saying despite the flood alert, based on the National Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency weather predictions earlier issued by the State Government, the ugly incident happened.

It urged all residents of the areas to adhere strictly to government advice on temporary relocation or clearing of drainages to avoid a repeat of the ugly incident.

On the boat mishap in Gurumana community in Shiroro local government, the government said the sad event is regrettable, while emphasizing government’s relentless efforts to bring the menace of bandits to a conclusive end.

It appealed to communities in banditry prone areas to not panic, assuring that the security agencies have been adequately mobilised to ensure the protection of lives and property.

Meanwhile, the State government has appealed to NEMA for emergency interventions that will cushion the hardship of the people of both communities, occasioned by the flood disaster and displacement by bandits.

The government prays for the repose of the Souls of those who lost their lives.

It would be recalled that the Niger State Government had in a statement on July 13 appealed to all Riverine Communities, particularly the flood prone areas in the State and those situated along the tributaries of river Niger to be cautious and pay attention to the rising water levels in their areas.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency, NIHSA and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET, had earlier predicted that many Local Government Areas in the State and other States fall within the highly probable flood risk areas for 2020.