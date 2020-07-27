CIBN inaugurates 14 committees to drive activities

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria(CIBN) on Monday in Lagos inaugurated 14 Committees of its Governing Council to strengthen operations and drive its activities.

Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, CIBN, said in a statement that the committees comprised three Statutory, nine Standing and two Adhoc.

He said that the committees were comprised of members who had been in the service of the Institute for over five decades of its existence.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chairman of Council, Mr Bayo Olugbemi, said the committees would be required to articulate new initiatives, ideas and strategies toward the actualisation of the strategic vision of the Institute.

He urged the members to deploy their expertise and wealth of experience to ensure the realisation of the Terms of Reference of their various committees for the next two years.

The CIBN President expressed gratitude to the 180 members who participated at the first virtual CIBN Committee Inauguration Programme, for accepting to sacrifice their time and resources to serve the Institute.

The Chairman, Business and Government Relations Group, Chief Femi Pedro, while responding on behalf of members of the Committees, expressed delight over array of personalities that the Institute attracted.

He described them as “great and eminent personalities” whose integrity had been proven to be of good records.

Pedro, therefore, pledged the committees’ support and commitment to the President and Institute.

Members of the Committees include: Mallam Isa Dutse, FCIB, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance; Chief Femi Pedro, FCIB, Chairman, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria; Mr U.K. Eke, FCIB Managing Director/Chief Executive, FBN Holdings; Mrs Osaretin Demuren, FCIB, Chairman, GTBank Plc and Bank Directors Association.

Others are: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange; Sen. Ibrahim Rafiu, FCIB; Hon. Justice Olateru-Olagbegi; Mr Wale Raji, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Odua Investment Company Limited; Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, FCIB; and Mr Bola Oyebamiji, FCIB, Commissioner for Finance, Osun, among others. (NAN)