Yobe Govt releases N153.4m for Potiskum trailer park project

Yobe State Government says it has released N153.4 million for the perimeter fencing of the proposed Potiskum Modern Truck Transit Park.

The government said the amount was released to Guza Integrated Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project as against N242 million being speculated by some section of the media.

Alhaji Barma Shetima, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, gave the clarifications in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Damaturu.

Shetima explained that the state government had approved N242 million as the total contract sum of the project.

He noted that the clarification was necessary to correct the erroneous impression peddled by the misleading information on the project, adding that the government disbursed over N60 million compensation to the affected land owners.

The commissioner said: “The project will be sited on a 50-hectares land while work on the perimetre has reached about 85 per cent completion.

“The project was advertised and the bidding exercise conducted in accordance with due process procedures.

“The successful contractor submitted bill of quantity and proposed design for the main project, while relevant agencies scrutinised the submissions,” he said.

According to him, the project is designed with roads; parking lots, canteens, warehouse, vehicles’ garage, filling station, convenience, recreational centre, fire service and police outpost.

Shetima recalled that the ground breaking ceremony of the project was conducted in 2019.

“Initially, the park will be constructed in collaboration with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, that did not happen.

“Therefore, the state government decided to finance the project alone in view of its social and economic significance to our people,” he said.

NAN reports that Gov. Mai Mala-Buni initiated the trailer park project to create estimated 5, 000 jobs, enhance wealth creation and boost state revenue base.

The project was also designed to decongest and ease traffic flow in the town which has highest concentration of trucks in the northeast region. (NAN)