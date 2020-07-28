Flood: Search team in Niger recovers 3 more bodies Monday

Three more corpses have been recovered from the flood that wrecked havoc in Rafin Sanyi in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger, bringing the death toll to 13.

The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

NAN reports that 10 bodies had earlier been recovered on Saturday following the torrential rains which occurred on Saturday morning in the area.

He said that the three corpses had already been deposited at the Sabon Wuse General Hospital.

He explained that 18 people were affected in the flooding; 13 had died while five are still missing.

Maje told NAN that the ongoing search operation was being conducted by the police, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

”We appeal to members of the public, especially those residing around Unguwar Gwari and Rafin Sanyi to support and cooperate with the search team for the success of the exercise,” Maje said.

The Chairman commended the effort of security and NSEMA personnel deployed to the scene for demonstrating high sense of professionalism in the ongoing search operations. (NAN)