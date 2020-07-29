Eid-el-Kabir: Police, NSCDC to provide security in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has taken proactive measures to provide security, before, during and after the coming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adamu Usman, has said.

Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that various police divisions had been briefed on appropriate steps to take ahead of the event.

The police commissioner added that the command was working with other security agencies to ensure peace across the state during the period.

Usman urged residents to comply strictly with restriction order issued by the state government through the Bureau of Religious Affairs for the Eid prayers to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that sufficient security personnel would be deployed to all Friday mosques across the state to ensure the safety of worshippers.

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state has deployed 1,950 personnel ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

George Edem, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with NAN in Minna on Wednesday.

Edem, said that the personnel would be deployed to Jumma’ah Mosques to provide required security during the Sallah period.

The commandant urged residents to be security-conscious before, during and after the festivities.

“The command is therefore calling on members of the public to ensure they maintain vigilance and report suspicious acts, gatherings, objects and persons to security agencies before, during and after the Sallah festivities.

“We will work along with other security agencies to provide peaceful atmosphere for the residents during and after the festivities.

“We have since embarked on routine patrol of suspected black spots in all the 25 Local Government Areas and Minna metropolis to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

“It is therefore in the interest of parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to shun violent acts. All perpetrators of criminal acts will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said. (NAN)