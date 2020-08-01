Search
HomeNewsDomestic
Gov. Umahi, Daughter, 3 Aides Test Negative to COVID-19

Gov. Umahi, Daughter, 3 Aides Test Negative to COVID-19

Henry SolomonAugust 1, 2020 11:46 am 0

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, his daughter and three of his aides have tested negative to COVID-19

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi on July 4, announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 but will still be working from isolation.

Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, noting that Umahi was full of praises to God for his healing.

“The governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed. He also thanked Ebonyi people and Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity,” Orji said.

(NAN)

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.