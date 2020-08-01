New Hama Bachama Receives Letter of Appointment

The new Hama Bachama Dr Daniel Shaga Ismaila has been presented an appointment letter by the Adamawa State Government. The chief of Staff Government House Yola Prof Maxwell Gidado presented the letter to the new monarch at the Government Lodge Numan Adamawa state.

Prof Maxwell Gidado on behalf of the State Government congratulated the New Hama Bachama and also extended felicitations from Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on behalf of the people of Adamawa State.