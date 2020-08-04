Kwara deputy gov, wife test positive for COVID-19

Kayode Alabi, Kwara’s Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, and his wife, Abieyuwa, have tested positive for the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both the deputy governor and his wife submitted themselves for the test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman for the technical committee, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Ilorin.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirits and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

“The government wishes the second couple and all others quick recovery,” Ajakaye added. (NAN)