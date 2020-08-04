NIMASA poise to safeguard dockworkers’ welfare, rights

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has declared a renewed commitment to enhancing welfare and interest of stevedores as captured in the 2014 Stevedoring Regulation.

Philip Kyanet, Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

According to Kyanet, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in Lagos during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the National Association of Stevedoring Companies (NASC).

Jamoh pledged to work more with NASC to improve the working conditions of dockworkers in the country.

He sought a closer partnership between the NIMASA and NASC.

He pledged greater involvement of the stevedoring companies in the ongoing effort to amend the NIMASA Act.

“We understand our responsibility towards the dockworkers and we are committed to ensuring that their rights and welfare are safeguarded at all times.

“Our recent directive to registered stevedoring companies, via a marine notice, to mobilise to their work locations and commence operation is in line with that commitment.

“NIMASA is, as always, willing and available to assist dockworkers.

“We remain committed to facilitating an enabling environment for stevedores to operate.

“As an agency, we need a deeper partnership with the stevedoring companies and, indeed, more participation from you in the current effort to amend the NIMASA Act for a more robust law that works for all of us.

“But we also urge the NASC to be more proactive in communicating challenges facing them to facilitate timely interventions by the agency,’’ Jamoh said.

Earlier, President of NASC, Mr Bolaji Sunmola, who led the visiting delegation, stated that since its inception, the association had provided a platform for discussion, formulation and implementation of policies affecting maritime labour, with focus on cargo handling operations.

Sunmola said that assisting NIMASA in the administration of maritime labour, as specified in the relevant enabling Acts, remained a primary focus of the NASC.

He acknowledged the ongoing efforts by NIMASA to enforce the new Stevedoring regulations, reiterating his association’s readiness to work with the agency to successfully implement the regulations.

This, he said, was aimed at improving revenue generation and sustaining capacity building within the maritime industry. (NAN)