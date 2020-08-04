Refugees Commission, Kebbi State Govt. strengthen ties on IDPs resettlement

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Friday expressed readiness to collaborate with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) on resettlement and reintegration of displaced persons.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, disclosed his intention when he visited Sen. Basheer Mohammed, Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, in Abuja.

The governor commended Mohammed for his good work, service and relentless efforts in providing comfort to Persons of Concern.

He said that the state would strengthen ties on the commission’s IDPs resettlement and reintegration project.

“It is an established fact that we have lots of displaced persons in the country as a result of violence, diseases and natural disaster like floods, which has disrupted our economy and our farming seasons for years.

“In Kebbi for instance, we host a lot of stateless and displaced persons, who have settled in the state, especially our fishing communities.

“Hence, Kebbi State is partnering the Commission to provide homes and lasting solutions to the plight of persons of concern in the state.

“In essence, I am here today to appreciate and commend the Commission for its good work and strengthen our agreement in providing better living condition for displaced persons in the state,” he said.

According to Bagudu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has always been concerned about the plight of displaced persons in the country.

He noted that it was as a result of that growing concern that the president appointed a competent and experienced person like Mohammed to head the commission.

Earlier, the Federal commissioner appreciated the governor for his visit, saying that the governor’s visit was a testimony of his concern toward alleviating the sufferings of persons of concern in the state.

Mohammed added that the commission’s focus was shifting away from providing food, clothes and handouts to displaced persons to providing durable and sustainable solution to their problems.

“We intend to build resettlement cities to rehabilitate and reintegrate IDPs in states with a view to returning the persons of concern to their lives of dignity and making them self-reliant through empowerment programmes.

“The commission is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other partners to ensure that persons of concern in the country are sustainably empowered,” he said. (NAN)