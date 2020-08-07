Search
COVID-19 Violation: Abuja mobile court fines Naira Marley N200,000

An Abuja Mobile Court on Friday convicted and fined a musician, Azeez Fashola (also known  Naira Marley)  N200,000  for violating COVID-19 protocols on June 13.
He is charged with four counts of violating interstate travel ban, not using facemask, breaking the social –distancing order and attending a concert breaching the COVID-19 restriction order on social gathering.

Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley)

Magistrate Idayat Akanni  set the fine at N200,000 after the musician  pleaded guilty to the  charges against him.

Speaking earlier, Ccounsel to the artiste, Mohammed Yunusa said that his client was made to believe that the organisers of the concert had procured all the approval from the Federal Government.

The Chief State Counsel, Udeme Umana, said : ”the court also mandated him to publish an public apology to the Federal Government in a national daily of choice.

“This will serve as a detterent to other Nigerians”.

 

The ‘Mafo’ crooner had on June 13, left Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory to perform at a concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall.

The concert was organized by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, and El’Carnival, and was sponsored by Glenfiddich.

Following public outrage, the FCT Minister shut down the mall and the Federal Government of Nigeria stopped the operation of the airline whose plane he chartered.(NAN)

