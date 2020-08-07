COVID-19 Violation: Abuja mobile court fines Naira Marley N200,000

An Abuja Mobile Court on Friday convicted and fined a musician, Azeez Fashola (also known Naira Marley) N200,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols on June 13.

He is charged with four counts of violating interstate travel ban, not using facemask, breaking the social –distancing order and attending a concert breaching the COVID-19 restriction order on social gathering.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni set the fine at N200,000 after the musician pleaded guilty to the charges against him.