Medical Director, others charge mothers on exclusive breastfeeding

Dr Madewa Adebajo, the Medical Director of the Alimosho General Hospital, Igando on Friday advised mothers to adhere to the six months exclusive breastfeeding for babies to ensure a healthy well being.

Adebajo gave the advice at a two-day programme organised by the hospital to mark the 2020 World Breastfeeding Week, with the theme ‘ Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the week is celebrated every Aug.1 to Aug. 7 globally, to create awareness about the benefit of breastfeeding.

The Medical Director said:”Mothers should give exclusive breastfeeding to their babies for the first six months and continuous breastfeeding with other food till a child is two years as recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO).

“This will give an assurance of a secured childhood and future for the children and also prevent unnecessary spending of money, time and anxiety.

“It also enables quick growth, fewer diseases; ensure brain capacity which enhance learning activities and that is why breastfeeding should be given top priority, as it aims at nurturing healthy children.

“WHO recommended six months maternity leave to mothers and this standard is practiced in the Lagos State Civil Service for at least the first two children, to give optimal opportunity for breastfeeding mothers .”

He urged husbands and family to give adequate support to breastfeeding mothers during this period.

Also, a paediatric Nurse with the hospital, Mrs Rose Pauline Nganyadi, enlightened mothers on the importance of the first milk ‘Colostrum’ to the baby describing it as a healthy foundation for the new baby.

Nganyadi added that the mature milk which comes in two forms; fore and high milk contained all nutrients needed for enhanced baby growth without water.

A Dietitian, Mrs Oludayo Sowoolu-Coates appealed to mothers on appropriate hygiene measures when Breastfeeding, especially with the present COVID -19 pandemic.

“It is very essential for breastfeeding mothers to maintain good hygiene in order to safeguard their babies health, most especially in the present COVID-19 era.

“Mothers should ensure they wash their hands regularly before attending to their babies’ need,” she said.(NAN)