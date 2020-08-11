Search
HomeNews

Gombe State Govt begins fumigation of 2,021 schools ahead of reopening

Suleiman IdrisAugust 11, 2020 5:28 pm 0

The Gombe State Government has begun the fumigation of 2,021 secondary schools across the state ahead of their reopening  for the  students in exit classes.Gombe begins fumigation of 2,021 schools ahead of reopening ...

The schools are expected to reopen  on Monday,  Aug.10 for students in terminal classes  after they had been closed some months ago  due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, Dr Hussaina Goje, on Friday  said that  50 members of  staff of Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA) would participate in the exercise.

Goje represented by Malam Sani Jauro, the Director  of Planning in the ministry, said that  out of the 2, 021 schools, 154 are  Senior Secondary Schools , 347 are  Junior Secondary Schools and 1,520  are Primary schools.

The commissioner said that  the chemical the officials  would apply would  be environmentally friendly and not harmful to human beings.

In his address,  the  Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru, said that  the exercise was part of  the measures put in place to combat COVID-19  as well as  the preparation for schools’ opening after four months of closure.

According to him, disinfecting the schools will guarantee the safety of the children, prevent them from contracting the virus from objects and other possible places.

Dahiru said that they would ensure that all the schools were fumigated before the government announces the resumption date for the rest of the students who are not in  the exist classes.

He called on the principals and head teachers of the schools to give the necessary supports needed to ensure a  hitch-free exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise began with the  Government Senior Science Secondary School, Gombe and, subsequently , to  Government Girls’ College, Doma.

The commissioner  also visited the Cooperative Finance Agency (CFA),who   supplies foodstuffs to the  secondary schools in the state , and directed them to supply  food stuffs to the 20  schools operating boarding facilities  across the state.(NAN)

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.