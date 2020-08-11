Mobile Police training college will address insecurity in Nasarawa, says lawmaker

Alhaji Mohammed Muluku, a lawmaker in Nasarawa State says that the establishment of a Mobile Police Training College in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area will address security challenges in the state

Muluku, the Chief Whip, Nasarawa State House of Assembly (Nasarawa Eggon East) said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The lawmaker commended the Federal Government for citing the project at Enduhu, his constituency, and assured that the constituents would continue to support government policies and programs.

He noted that the Federal Government deserved commendation for citing the project on the dangerous Eggon hill in the state

The lawmaker, however, condemned the allegation by an online news platform that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu influenced and moved the project to Enduhu, his home town.

Muluu stressed that the report was false, “bearing in mind that the IGP hails from Lafia LGA Area and not Nasarawa Eggon LGA, where the project is located.’’

He urged the people of the area and state at large to continue to support government policies and programs in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. (NAN)