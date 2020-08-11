Niger governor mourns former Chief Judge, Ndajiwo

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger has commiserated with the state judiciary and family of a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Jibrin Ndajiwo, who died on Tuesday.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, in Minna, described the death of Ndajiwo as a loss not only to the state, but to the country as a whole.

The governor while condoling with the deceased family and legal practitioners in the state, urged them to take solace in Almighty Allah who gives and takes life.

He added that Ndajiwo lived a fulfilled and peaceful life promoting the development and growth of the state and the legal profession.

Bello noted that Ndajiwo’s wise counsel would be greatly missed, and prayed Allah to forgive the deceased shortcomings and reward him with Aljannatu Firdausi.

He also prayed Allah to give the family, friends, well wishers and professional colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Ndajiwo was born in 1948 at Doko, Lavun local government area of Niger State, and was the 6th Chief Judge of the State.

He was the Chairman of Niger State Judicial Service Commission and held several positions including Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, in July 1977, State Counsel in Nov. 1, 1977, Chief Registrar in 1980 and High Court Judge in May 1985.

He became the Chief Judge of the State on Dec. 18, 1991 and retired in the same capacity in March 2013.

Ndajiwo is survived by two wives, children and grandchildren. (NAN)