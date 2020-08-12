Gov. Tambuwal seeks Assembly’s consideration on new agencies bills

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has sought the consideration of the state House of Assembly on bills to make provisions for the establishment of two new agencies.

The proposed bills are for the establishment of the Sokoto State Medical Consumables Management Agency and also the Sokoto State Malaria Elimination Agency (SOSMEA).

Tambuwal in a letter addressed to the Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, presented at the plenary on Wednesday, said the SOSMEA bill was for chemo prevention, treatment and elimination of malaria in the state.

He said the need for the new agencies became urgent with the current development, where modern approaches were needed to guarantee good governance and efficiency in the conduct of government business.

“There exists the desire to carry out amendments of certain existing laws and create new agencies to address the gap in the provision of viable public services to the people.

“These laws when enacted, will strengthen capacity agencies to deliver effective services and ensure prudent management of government finances.

“In the light of this, it’s my pleasure to forward to the Assembly four bills; two are for the amendment while the other two are for the creation and establishment of two agencies,” he said.

The governor said the two amendment bills were; “A bill to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Law, 2019 and a bill to amend the Public Procurement and Public Private Partnership Law, 2013 (as amended).

Meanwhile, the two amendment bills have passed first reading following a motion to that effect by Alhaji Bello Ambarura, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader of the Assembly. (NAN)