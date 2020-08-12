Yobe first molecular lab begins operations

(NAN) Yobe COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee said on Wednesday that the state’s first molecular laboratory had commenced operations.

Alhaji Idi Gubana, the State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the committee made this known in Damaturu.

Gubana said the lab had so far tested 40 persons with only one positive, adding that the lab had the capacity to test 98 persons daily.

According to him, since Feb. 27, the state has recorded 362 cases of COVID-19 out of which 67 were positive; eight deaths, 225 were negative while 59 had been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the state government had directed that civil servants on grade levels 1-12 should resume at their duty posts on Monday, Aug. 17.

Gubana urged all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Gubana called on the general public to always wear face mask, especially in public places.