NHRC ES expresses worry over cases of child abuse

Mr Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has expressed worries over the spate of maltreatments meted out to minors and other categories of vulnerable persons by some members of the society.

Ojukwu in a statement on Thursday, mentioned the alleged cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment unleashed on a motherless boy, by his father in Badariya community in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi.

He described the act as ” highly condemnable in all ramifications.”

“What is worrying is that the spate of maltreatments are meted out to minors their relations who are supposed to protect offer them care and support,” he said.

He said the victim was allegedly tied by his father to a stake in his compound.

He added that he was fed by goat dung by his three wives for two years on the premise that the child had a mental problem.

” An excuse the Commission dismissed as being untenable and baseless.

” The NHRC Coordinator in the state Hamza Wala responded promptly having received a report from neighbors about the demeaning treatment meted out to the Child.

“The minor is now in safe hands as he is presently receiving medical attention while the alleged violator and his wives are being currently investigated for further prosecution by the Kebbi state police command” he said.

Ojukwu added that the matter has also attracted the attention of the Kebbi government.

He recalled an incident where a father in Okigwe chained his children, hit them with a hammer, and used salt and pepper to rub on their bleeding wounds.

“The prompt intervention of the Commission at that time paid-off because relevant government agencies including the Police got involved in addressing the matter.

” Torture and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatments contravene relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution, Child Rights Act 2003 as well as other relevant regional and international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

” Such cases cannot be swept under the carpet given the grave human rights challenges they pose not only to the victims but to the society at large” he stated.

Ojukwu therefore called on parents, guardians and other categories of Care-givers to mainstream human rights norms and principles while taking care of their children, wards, or persons under their care.

He also called on states who have not domesticated the Child Rights Act to do so in order to protect and save the Nigerian child from such horror. (NAN (