NHRC Seek More Participation Of Youths In Governance

The National Human Right Commission joins the rest of the world in commemorating this year’s International Youth Day (IYD).

The IYD is commemorated on the 12th of August every year to draw attention to issues that concern young people worldwide.

The Commission welcomes the theme of this year’s commemoration – “YouthEngagement for Global Action” as appropriate for inspiring young people to play leading roles in community and national development.

The Commission notes that the commemoration of the 2020 IYD comes at a time when Nigeria and the rest of the world continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Commission notes with concern that the impact of the COVID-19pandemic on young people has been enormous and even leading to the denial of their fundamental human rights as enshrined under the Nigerian Constitution and other regionaland international human rights instruments.

On a social scale, the Executive Secretary stated, the pandemic has deprived young people of their rights to freedom of association, religion, human dignity, access to good living conditions.

The Commission further calls on governments at all levels to strengthen institutionsand programmes for the effective implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security which called for six-pronged approach to ensuring the participation of youths in decision making in peace and security.

NHRC