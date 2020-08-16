Alleged Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the escape from its custody of a 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shodipe is standing trial for several killings in Akinyele Local Govermment Area of Oyo State.

The police confirmed Shodipe’s escape in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday by the command’s spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

NAN reports that the 19-year-old was paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on July 17 and was subsequently charged to court.

Shodipe, who was remanded in police custody, escaped on Aug. 11

“The CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the command wherever he is sighted for immediate handing over for further action.

” He further seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the where about of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large,” the statement said.

It qouted the police commissioner, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, as saying that the command remained committed to the protection of lives and property.

He, however, cautioned against resort to self help when suspects were apprehended, urging that they should be handed over to the police.

(NAN)